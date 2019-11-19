A simulated gondola evacuation exercise is under way at Rotorua Skyline.

The exercise began at 7am and will see people evacuated from the gondolas. Fire police watchdog security and a water safety and rescue team are all on site.

The exercise is part of their health and safety training and is to ensure the incident management plan they have in place is both effective and well-practiced.

It is expected to be finished by 10am when Skyline will open.

Advertisement

Skyline staff are unavailable to comment as they make the simulation as realistic as possible.

The gondolas are at a standstill.