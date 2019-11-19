Skyline Rotorua is urging the public not to be alarmed if they see something out of the ordinary tomorrow morning.

The tourist attraction is conducting a simulated gondola evacuation exercise from 7am.

A Skyline communications spokeswoman said to ensure that it's as close to a real-life situation as possible there will be gondola evacuations with real people taking place.

The exercise is part of their health and safety training and is to ensure the incident management plan they have in place is both effective and well-practiced.

Advertisement

Plenty of flashing lights will be on site.

With heavy traffic around that time of the morning, Skyline wanted to ensure the public knew it was a training exercise and not to be alarmed.