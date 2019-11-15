Police responded to reports that a firearm was discharged near a Western Heights residential address in Rotorua last night.
Nobody was injured, a police media spokeswoman said.
Police inquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the incident, which reportedly took place at about 6pm.
