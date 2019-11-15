Police responded to reports that a firearm was discharged near a Western Heights residential address in Rotorua last night.

Nobody was injured, a police media spokeswoman said.

Police inquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the incident, which reportedly took place at about 6pm.

READ MORE:
Police respond to reports of brawl in Western Heights
Shots fired at cars in Western Heights confirmed by police
Rotorua police seek help to solve two aggravated robberies in Western Heights
Car crashes into a bank in Western Heights

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: