Police are responding to reports of a group of people fighting in Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene on Ford Rd near the intersection with Sunset Rd at 4.40pm today.

The spokeswoman said police were trying to locate the people who had been fighting and were speaking with the informant.

She said it was unclear whether a weapon was involved.

There were no reports of injuries and an ambulance had not been called.