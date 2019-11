Wandering stock have been hit by a truck and bus near Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said a number of cows were hit by a truck and bus on State Highway 5 near the intersection with Oturoa Rd about 10.30pm yesterday.

The spokeswoman said it was understood one person on the bus required medical help after the incident but could not provide specific details.

Animal control was requested to attend and inquiries were ongoing.

Police said the condition of the cows was unknown.