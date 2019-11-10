A teenager has been transferred to Waikato Hospital after being stabbed in Koutu yesterday.

The 17-year-old was taken to Rotorua Hospital after receiving stab wounds outside a residential address on Frank St about 2.30am on Sunday.

While the condition is unknown today the patient was in a critical condition yesterday and police were making inquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

"We want to hear from anyone who was at that address or in the area early Sunday morning," said Detective Sergeant Tony Colby.

Advertisement

Colby said he would like to reassure the community that it was an isolated incident.