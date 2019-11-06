Thousands of dollars have been scammed out of four Rotorua residents bank accounts this week.

Inspector Brendon Keenan said four people had reported a phone call which ended with between $900 and $1000 taken from each person.

The scammers claimed to be from Western Union, which Rotorua has two of, and "sweet-talked" the victims into transferring money from their accounts.

None of the victims had any prior association to Western Union.

The victims were also told if they transferred a certain amount of money it would protect against scammers.

The money was traced to Equador and Saltlake City in the United States of America.

Keenan said one victim contacted her bank quickly enough and was working to get the money back.

He said it was important people for people to be on high alert with the trend of this week.