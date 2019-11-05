A 90-year-old man has celebrated his milestone birthday in style ziplining over the native Rotorua forest.

Richard Baillie and his wife Janet, both from Kawerau, made the trip to Rotorua Canopy Tours last week for the special day, proving there was no age limit on adventure.

Since retiring Richard has had an itch for all-things adrenalin.

He bungee-jumped when he was 66-years-old, has been on the Shotover Jet and has helicoptered up Mount Cook.

Advertisement

The pair spent three hours zipping from tree to tree up to 220m long and getting on treetop platforms up to 22m above the ground.

Richard (left) and Janet Baillie were treated to a day of ziplining last week for the big day. Photo / Supplied

"I'm terrified of heights, but we got out and did it anyway and had a fantastic time," Janet said.

"One of Richard's favourite parts was when the guides gave them mealworm to hold, and the birds came down and ate out of their hands. He really liked that," she said.

Making the most of every day is especially important for Janet and Richard, who unfortunately experienced a severe car crash a few years ago.

Richard Baillie wanted to do something adrenalin-filled to mark his 90th birthday. Photo / Supplied

"We were driving home from a dance in Tauranga late one evening in the rain. We came over a hill and there was a horse on the road," Janet said.

"The roof came off the car."

Janet said the pair were blessed to come out alive.

"It really gave us a new lease on life, that accident. It's shown us to make the most of every moment."

Advertisement

Richard (right) and Janet Baillie were treated to a day of ziplining last week for the big day. Photo / Supplied

With Janet's 72nd birthday fast approaching, the pair will likely have another activity planned soon.

Although as passionate sequence dancers, they will keep active and busy in the meantime.