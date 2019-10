Two people have been injured after a crash on State Highway 1 near Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said the single-car crash happened on State Highway 1 between Link and Palmer Mill Rds in Wairakei about 10pm yesterday.

Two people received moderate injuries, she said.

She said the crash was cleared within an hour, with officers leaving the scene about 11.15pm.