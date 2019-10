A car has crashed into a fence on Edmund Rd.

A police spokesman said police were called to the scene at 7.15am and the car was on its side.

The crash happened between Homedale St and Joanne Cr.

The spokesman said there were no blockages and no reports of injuries.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said the car was hard up against a fence and a hedge and it didn't appear anyone was inside.