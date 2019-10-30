A state-of-the-art home for Te Puia's three resident kiwis has been opened.

Named the Te Puia Kiwi Conservation Centre, the facility was under construction for 18 months and opened earlier this month.

The centre was purpose-built for the birds and aimed to strengthen Te Puia's conservation efforts including advocacy, captive breeding for release and dog aversion training.

Te Puia special projects manager Nick Dallimore said the new building had an even greater focus on preservation and education.

For visitors, a purpose-built education room featuring a viewing window into the hospital would give a unique insight into monthly health checks for the birds.

For the kiwis, the three-layered glass will dampen noise and provide crucial sound insulation for the birds.

Dallimore said the new technology would allow six HD enclosure cameras to stream live displays of the enclosure outside.

The centre also incorporated temperature controlled lighting to suit both the kiwi and the growing vegetation and an isolation room for sick or injured kiwi.

"No effort has been spared in simulating the bird's natural habitat," said Dallimore.

Te Puia was an accredited member of ZAA, which means the organisation maintains the highest animal welfare and husbandry standards.

Te Puia was home to three brown kiwi, Awhi, Kahu and Mikaere.

In a few months, two will be transferred to the outdoor breeding enclosure onsite and Te Puia will re-join the national captive kiwi breeding programme.

Replacement young birds will then take the pair's place in the Kiwi Conservation Centre, until they too reach maturity.

Along with a predator control programme, there are high hopes the valley will be able to extend to house more native species, both in captivity and in the wild.