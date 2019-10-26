Stories and waka heritage are being shared with the Rotorua community and the city's visitors, and people still have time to be a part of the action.

Te Runanga o Ngati Kea Ngati Tuara Trust, supported by Lottery Tuia - Encounters 250, held a free event today and will be holding it again tomorrow.

This family event is to commemorate the first meetings between Māori and Pākehā in the local rohe, and to celebrate Polynesian voyaging traditions.

People can learn the story of first contact and have the opportunity to paddle a waka on Lake Rotorua.

The event is being held at the Te Arawa Wharewaka end of the Lakefront, from 10am to 4pm, with Monday a back-up day if weather conditions mean it has to postpone.

Te Arawa River Iwi Trust chief executive Eugene Berryman-Kamp said it had been quite slow today and they were hoping it would pick up tomorrow.

He said the groups which had gone out to paddle had loved it.

The wind had come up a little bit in the afternoon, but apart from that it had been stunning sunny weather for the event, he said.

Berryman-Kamp said those getting involved had included tourists from overseas and locals, as well as both children and adults.

People had been respectful and taking interest in hearing the first contact stories, and most people had taken the information provided around these stories with them, he said.

"They have said it's been nice to learn about the history, people have really enjoyed it."

The event is weather dependent, and all safety equipment and a safety briefing and paddling instruction session is provided.