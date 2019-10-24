Stuart Thurlow is a pretty cool dude.

He spent part of his recent school holiday deciding he wanted to make a difference at Westbrook School. Stuart is 11 and currently in Year 6.

During his time off Stuart decided that his school might need some money.

"I asked my mum and she said it was my decision."

Returning to school last week for Term Four, Stuart promptly made an appointment to speak with Rachel Weinberg, who is the associate principal at Westbrook School.

His 4pm appointment was because he wanted to make an official time outside of school hours.

Stuart's mother accompanied him but when it was time for the interview Stuart decided he didn't need his mother's help.

During his meeting with Mrs Weinberg, he asked if he could donate his money to the school.

The grand total was $101.20 which he had been continuously saving since he last spent money - on a magazine for his father.

Mrs Weinberg suggested he go home and talk about it with his parents and sleep on his decision over night.

She also suggested that he could halve the money, keeping some for himself.

But Stuart's mind was made up.

"I would give the entire amount".

The next step was to brainstorm where the money would be best spent.

Stuart, Mrs Weinberg and Colin Watkins, Westbrook School's principal, discussed the benefits of using it for either the Kickstart Transition Programme, the breakfast and lunch club, classroom stationary or perhaps even a new book for the library with a dedication from Stuart inside.

Stuart raised his grand sum by selling toys and books he no longer needs at a stand outside his house.

Living opposite Westbrook School means he sells most of his items to younger students, friends and parents.

Stuart prices his goods affordably from just 10c to a maximum of $5.

He has been selling his wares for a while now. However, this time round the money raised didn't take long.

"Surprisingly, it took only a few days."

Stuart also completes jobs to earn extra money from his parents and grandparents. At home he helps with washing the car, vacuuming and tidying up.

At his grandparents he often helps with gardening chores.

"They are not as young as they used to be," says Stuart.

"I do it mainly to get off my Chromebook," he adds.

Rachel says it is yet to be decided what the money is spent on, but they will be guided by Stuart's wishes.

"Stuart is such a kind-hearted, generous boy who had no hesitation in committing to his wish to donate his hard-earned money to the school.

"He was adamant that he wanted it to go to a good cause."