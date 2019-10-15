Police are still on the hunt for a man who flipped a suspected stolen vehicle after a chase in Rotorua.

Police were chasing a car after it failed to stop in Koutu about 9am on Sunday. They believed it was stolen in a robbery that morning.

A police spokeswoman said today officers were still trying to find the offender.

The car crashed while fleeing from police. Photo / Stephen Parker

Eyewitness Saraya Waerea said within 10 seconds of the officers trying to put out spikes, a speeding, stolen grey car hurtled past towards the railway tracks.

She said then the car tried to do a U-turn, but the driver lost control and the car went on its nose.

Officers were still trying to find the offender. Photo / Stephen Parker

"The vehicle went high, it somersaulted higher than the crossing signs and it rolled to the corner by the power pole ... I have never seen anything like that in my life, especially seeing it with my own eyes."

"Then the dude jumped out of the (car) and ran up the next driveway ... He ran away and left his mate there."

Inquiries were ongoing.