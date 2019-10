A two-car crash has blocked one lane on State Highway 1 near Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Kauri Dr in Wairakei about 1.30pm.

She said the southbound lane was blocked, but there did not appear to be serious injuries.

A St John spokeswoman said crews were called to the scene on State Highway 1 at 1.37pm.

Advertisement

She said two people were treated on the scene with minor injuries.