A person was taken to hospital with a minor burn after a fire in a wall at a Ngongotahā home last night.

A Fire and Emergency NZ said fire crews got the call-out to a fire within a house on Leonard Rd about 9.40pm.

He said initial reports were that a person was trapped inside.

Upon arrival, it was found that no one was in the house and one person was treated for minor burns, he said.

Two fire appliances attended, he said.

A police spokeswoman said police were advised of a house fire in Ngongotahā at about 9.40pm last night.

She said the fire was brought under control quickly and there were no people inside the house.