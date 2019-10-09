Lakes District Health Board has finished the financial year almost $15 million in debt.

Its chief executive says the organisation has not looked to reduce services, but is planning to improve systems and processes to contain costs.

The latest district health board (DHB) financial reports for the year ended June, released this week, showed Lakes DHB's deficit grew by almost $7m in a single month.

And its year-end result for 2018/19 was more than $9m over budget in total.

Nationwide, DHBs are now more than $1 billion in the red – $700m higher than the expected deficit

