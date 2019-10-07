Emergency services are at the scene of a three-car crash in Taupō this morning.

A police media spokesman said police were called to the intersection of Rifle Range Rd and Rotokawa St at 9.50am.

He said the incident involved three cars and there was information that people may be trapped.

A St John spokeswoman said three people had minor to moderate injuries and staff were unsure whether they needed to be transported to hospital at this stage.

Three ambulances were sent to the scene, she said.