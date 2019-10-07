On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
He said there were a couple of other people in the shop at the time and so they made excuses – "sorry, the machine's locked" – and waited for the others to leave, shut the front door, and then broke the news. The man was in shock, Kumar said.
"He called his wife, he was nervous, she wasn't sure, she thought he was pulling a prank. She spoke to me and I confirmed it for her."
Kumar said he still sees that family every now and again. He said it would be nice for another local customer to be as lucky as they were, come tomorrow night.
Meanwhile, in Tauranga, Greerton Lotto owner Belinda Sands has also been doing a steady trade.
Greerton Lotto has sold a lot of million-dollar-plus winning tickets over the years and has something of a reputation as being one of the country's luckiest Lotto stores.
In fact, according to Lotto NZ, it is New Zealand's fifth-luckiest Lotto store (tied with two other stores), having sold a total of 27 First Division prizes. Of those, three were Powerball First Division wins.
Greerton Lotto's biggest win so far has been $5.5m. That winner chose to donate an ambulance to St John Tauranga with some of his winnings.
Sands said she would still like to sell "a really big one" – like $28m, for instance.
"To have a big win come to Greerton or even Tauranga would be just amazing. To have one of our locals or regulars win money like that would be seriously life-changing for them and their families and their friends."
She said she still sees the $5.5m winner from time to time and another punter, who netted $4.5m at her store, still comes in every week for a Lotto ticket.
Sands said once the Lotto jackpot hits $20m she starts to see a lot of new faces coming into the store.
She said people Google "lucky Lotto shop" and come into Greerton Lotto especially, sometimes getting a photo at the same time in front of her trophy wall, with their ticket.
Lying below that trophy wall, behind the counter, are Greerton Lotto's lucky charms – Pippi and Johnny the two English staffies.
"It was after we got them actually that we got all those winners in a row," Sands said.
"And they need to do their job because we haven't had one for a little while. So it must be our turn coming around again."
Kumar, and all of his loyal customers, will be hoping their turn comes first.
Top 5 Lotto Powerball wins in the Bay of Plenty – of all time
1. June 2015: Springfield Superette and Lotto (Rotorua) – $24.3 million 2. April 2004: Meikles Kawerau (Kawerau) – $14.7 million 3. January 2008: Bureta Superette (Tauranga) – $13.3 million 4. August 2011: Murupara Four Square (Murupara) – $12 million 5. May 2011: Countdown Rotorua (Rotorua) – $10 million