The first Lotto ticket sold yesterday at Springfield Superette and Lotto in Rotorua was at 7.10am, to a customer who came in to get a pie for breakfast.

The Lotto Powerball jackpot is $28 million tomorrow night and plenty of Bay of Plenty punters are heading to their local shops to get a ticket, at all hours of the day.

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been this high since late 2017 and only four players in the history of Lotto Powerball have ever won a prize over $28m.

Raj Kumar, the owner of Springfield Superette and Lotto, said he sees "unprecedented

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Top 5 Lotto Powerball wins in the Bay of Plenty – of all time