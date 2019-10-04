All Chinese tourists injured in the bus crash north of Rotorua early in September have now returned to China.

The Lakes District Health Board said in a statement today: "The last two patients in Rotorua Hospital were cleared for flying and returned to China on Tuesday.

"It's thought a total of five from the crash flew home to China early this week, and several of them may return to hospital in their home country."

Four adults and a young child died in the tourist bus crash near Rotorua on September 4.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Rotorua tourist bus crash: Driver charged

• Rotorua fatal tourist bus crash: Driver appears in court

• Rotorua tourist bus crash: Passengers tell of harrowing rescue

• Premium - Givealittle page set up for Rotorua fatal bus crash victim families and survivors

The bus was carrying 27 people when it rolled on State Highway 5 at Ngatira, 20km northwest of the city, on a stretch of bush-edged road between Waiohotu and Galaxy roads.

Survivors who emerged from the crash site were wrapped in blankets and comforted by police officers.

The wounded were treated for injuries at the scene and others flown to hospitals around the North Island.

Police said at the time that the bus was travelling south towards Rotorua and failed to take a moderate bend. As a result, it went to the wrong side of the road, corrected and subsequently flipped.