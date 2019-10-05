Nerves and excitement filled the Energy Event Centre tonight as the city's top businesses were crowned at the Westpac Rotorua Business Excellence Awards.

Every person there had their fingers crossed that their favourite would take away the award of Supreme Winner, which was awarded to DCA Architects of Transformation on Amohia St.

Described as the "party of the year", the awards did not disappoint with business owners and employees dressed to the nines for the celebrations.

There were a total of 18 categories with two of three businesses in finalists for each.

DCA Architects of Transformation also won the Excellence in Property, Construction and Manufacturing award.

Other big winners on the night included Ian Patchell, who nabbed the award of Business Person of the year and Pukeroa Oruawhata Group who took away the award for Outstanding Contribution to Rotorua.

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said in a previous article that competition had been fierce and entry numbers were well up on previous years.

"It will be the Rotorua party of the year. You can quote me on that," Heard said.

THE WINNERS:

EXCELLENCE IN PRIMARY INDUSTRIES

PF Olsen Ltd

EXCELLENCE IN PROPERTY, CONSTRUCTION & MANUFACTURING

DCA Architects of Transformation

EXCELLENCE IN THE RETAIL INDUSTRY

Mountain Jade

EXCELLENCE IN THE SERVICE SECTOR

Cheal

EXCELLENCE IN HOSPITALITY

Sichuan Style Restaurant

EXCELLENCE IN TOURISM

Waimangu Volcanic Valley

BI-LINGUAL BUSINESS AWARD

Arataua

SMALL BUSINESS AWARD

Galaxy Travel World Travellers

SUSTAINABILITY BUSINESS AWARD

Jasco Distributing

INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS AWARD

Waimangu Volcanic Valley

NOT FOR PROFIT

The Arts Village

ACC WORKPLACE SAFETY

Redwoods Treewalk

EMERGING LEADER

Kerri Anne Hancock – Te Maru o Ngati Rangiwewehi

EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR

Helen Bennett - Physio Direct

YOUNG INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR

Kayleigh Waller - Western Heights High School

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR

Ian Patchell

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO ROTORUA

Pukeroa Oruawhata Group

SUPREME WINNER

DCA Architects of Transformation