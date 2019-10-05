Nerves and excitement filled the Energy Event Centre tonight as the city's top businesses were crowned at the Westpac Rotorua Business Excellence Awards.
Every person there had their fingers crossed that their favourite would take away the award of Supreme Winner, which was awarded to DCA Architects of Transformation on Amohia St.
Described as the "party of the year", the awards did not disappoint with business owners and employees dressed to the nines for the celebrations.
There were a total of 18 categories with two of three businesses in finalists for each.
DCA Architects of Transformation also won the Excellence in Property, Construction and Manufacturing award.
Other big winners on the night included Ian Patchell, who nabbed the award of Business Person of the year and Pukeroa Oruawhata Group who took away the award for Outstanding Contribution to Rotorua.
Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said in a previous article that competition had been fierce and entry numbers were well up on previous years.
"It will be the Rotorua party of the year. You can quote me on that," Heard said.
THE WINNERS:
EXCELLENCE IN PRIMARY INDUSTRIES
PF Olsen Ltd
EXCELLENCE IN PROPERTY, CONSTRUCTION & MANUFACTURING
DCA Architects of Transformation
EXCELLENCE IN THE RETAIL INDUSTRY
Mountain Jade
EXCELLENCE IN THE SERVICE SECTOR
Cheal
EXCELLENCE IN HOSPITALITY
Sichuan Style Restaurant
EXCELLENCE IN TOURISM
Waimangu Volcanic Valley
BI-LINGUAL BUSINESS AWARD
Arataua
SMALL BUSINESS AWARD
Galaxy Travel World Travellers
SUSTAINABILITY BUSINESS AWARD
Jasco Distributing
INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS AWARD
Waimangu Volcanic Valley
NOT FOR PROFIT
The Arts Village
ACC WORKPLACE SAFETY
Redwoods Treewalk
EMERGING LEADER
Kerri Anne Hancock – Te Maru o Ngati Rangiwewehi
EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR
Helen Bennett - Physio Direct
YOUNG INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR
Kayleigh Waller - Western Heights High School
BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR
Ian Patchell
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO ROTORUA
Pukeroa Oruawhata Group
SUPREME WINNER
DCA Architects of Transformation