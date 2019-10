A person critically injured in a crash on Old Taupo Rd has been transferred to Waikato Hospital.

The person was initially taken to Rotorua Hospital with critical injuries and had now been transferred to Waikato Hospital, a Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said today.

The crash happened about 2.15pm yesterday at the intersection of Hillcrest Ave and Old Taupo Rd.

A reporter at the scene said it appeared the crash involved a car and a taxi.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified.