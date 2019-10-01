September saw a decent amount of rainfall, the odd warm day and even a handful of frosts, according to a local meteorologist.

According to Springfield's Brian Holden, who belongs to the New Zealand Meteorological Society, the first month of spring was nothing but normal.

His findings highlighted that the coldest temperature to strike the city was on September 1, hitting as low as 1.8C.

The low temperatures made a reappearance around mid-month, with the 11th, 12th and 13th all facing temperatures just above 2C.

Advertisement

However, it was not all bad with the city being treated to some stunner days with hot temperatures at both the beginning and the end.

The warmest days were the 21st and 22nd, getting to a maximum of 19C.

The city had four frosts in total that were all scattered throughout the month.

The average temperature in the city for the month was 9.7C, not even a degree below the September average of 10.6C. There was a total of 137mm of rainfall.

Holden described the month as "a cool miserable month apart from a few fine days".

He said he could not make any future predictions for October as the weather was always unpredictable.

FORECAST:

Today : Showers, chance thunder and hail, clearing this evening as northwest changes brisk southwest. High of 13C, low of 2C.

Tomorrow : Fine at first. A few showers from afternoon, possibly heavy, clearing evening. Strong, cold southwesterlies. High of 13C, low of 1C.

Advertisement

Thursday: Fine, but cloudy periods from afternoon. Southwesterlies. High of 12C, low of 1C.

Friday: Fine. Westerlies developing. High of 15C, low of 6C.