The community can be a part of bringing the sounds of Africa to life in Rotorua through drumming and dance.

An African drumming and dance workshop with professional performer Koffie Fugah is taking place in Rotorua on October 25 and 26.

Performances of drumming and dance with Koffie and his Kadodo performance group will also take place on October 24 and 26.

Kododo West African Drum N' Dance performs and teaches traditional West African drumming, dance and singing throughout New Zealand.

Kadodo is led by Robert "Koffie" Fugah, a master drummer, dancer and story-teller from Ghana.

An African Drumming and Dance workshop with Koffie Fugah in Rotorua last year. Photo / Supplied

African Drumming Rotorua organiser Hiroe Howell says the aim of the workshops and performances is to share the joy of drumming with many people and to make people smile.

She says the workshop is family-friendly and will be a special, fun experience for local families. Beginners and experienced drummers will enjoy this workshop.

Hiroe says in September last year Koffie held a two-day workshop, and after this, the African Drumming Rotorua group was started.

The group has drumming lessons two times a month at The Arts Village.

Hiroe says when she first learned African drumming from Koffie four years ago it was a life-changing experience.

She has experience with many types of percussion, which she says helped with her mental health - "I had trouble connecting with other people".

Hiroe says African Drumming Rotorua group members truly believe the most important thing is sharing the joy of drumming and the feeling of connection with others.



"We really hope more and more people can have this wonderful experience, especially families together, so we've set a family-friendly workshop fee - family discount and free for 10 to 12 years with an adult."

Booking is essential for drum hire. Supporters of this event are Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust and The Arts Village.

The African Drumming Rotorua group is also planning a Rhythm Therapy Workshop with a professional rhythm therapist in November, and continuing rhythm therapy and drumming workshops for local groups and children in the future.

The details

- What: African Drumming and Dance two-day workshop and performances with Koffie Fugah

- Workshops: Friday October 25, 5.30pm to 8pm, Saturday October 26, 1.30pm to 4pm

- Where: The Arts Village

- Workshop fee: $30 for one day, $50 for two days. For family or couple discount information go to website below

- Booking essential for drum hire. Go to www.kiwi-racco.com/african-drumming-rotorua/

Performances

- Thursday October 24, 6pm to 6.30pm. Night Market

- Saturday October 26, 6pm to 6.30pm, Eat Streat (Workshop attendance can join Eat Streat performance)

- Free to watch