Being kaitiaki, the trusted guardians of the earth, is the theme running through Rotorua's Strike 4 Climate.

More than 300 poeple have gathered at the Village Green joining thousands of youth at more than 40 scheduled events around the country for the third national School Strike 4 Climate NZ.

Students creating signs at the Rotorua Night Market last week for the Strike 4 Climate protest today. Photo / Supplied

Jamah Rulamd-Umata, 18 opened with a prayer in Chinese for Chinese language week with council candidate Kaya Sparke the first speaker.

She said the government had not been doing a lot of "doing" in terms of saving the environment. She said there was a lot of pressure on people to make the changes themselves but it should be looked at at a progressive level.

Rotorua Girls' High School deputy head girl Geraldine Atchico spoke of people having empathy, power and knowledge.

Rulamd-Umata spoke of climate change through a Pacifica perspective and said he saw families needing to leave their homes because of rising waters.

He said some may ask why can't you just get up and move to a new land but he said how could someone up and move when their culture was in the land

It caps off a week where the movement's 16-year-old figurehead Greta Thunberg dressed down a summit of world leaders, and a major UN report warned time was fast running out to solve the climate crisis.

Rotorua students will march from the Village Green, past the council chambers, Te Manawa, and Government Gardens to Sulphur Point where they will plant two kowhai trees.

John Paul College students Areta Pakinga, Kaitlyn Lamb and Jessica Lamb organised the strike urging the Government to take action, and spoke about practical ways they could make a change like compost bins.

Pakinga, 17, said striking for the climate was important to young people and their future.

A few hours ago, Pakinga was nervous: not about how many people would join the strike or the weather, but for the reactions they could get.

"There are many people who believe we're too young or too naive and I know these people usually have the most to say and it's not always very positive," she said.

She said using age to decide on someones ability to act for the environment was "simply not valid".

"Hopefully seeing a large group of teenagers passionate about climate action may scare them because as, Greta Thunberg has said, our house is on fire."

A range of people will speak, talking about the power of people to be the system change to stop climate change, the Pacific Islands, rising sea levels and ocean temperatures, changing perspectives and being kaitiaki (guardians) of the earth.

A protest sign-making stall was held at the Rotorua Night Market last Thursday for members of the public to join.

'Tiakina Papatūānuku' - Save Mother Earth was one of the signs painted at the market.