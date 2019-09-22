A man left with serious injuries after a stabbing near a Rotorua motel yesterday is now in a stable condition.

A Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said the man was in a stable condition in Rotorua Hospital.

Police were also still trying to find the offender and no arrests had been made yet, said a police spokeswoman.

Staff and guests of the Ace Motor Lodge in Rotorua were left shaken yesterday after tending to the man who walked in off the street saying he had been stabbed in the chest.

Police and paramedics were called to the Ace Motor Lodge on the corner of Sumner and Fenton St about midday yesterday.

A police spokeswoman yesterday confirmed a person had been stabbed.

"The person does not pose any immediate threat to the public."

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said a person was taken to Rotorua Hospital in a serious condition.

A guest of the motel yesterday told NZME that he was going to his car when a man came running towards him from the street, clutching his heart.

"He said, 'help, I've been stabbed' but I didn't believe him at first because he had a hoodie on.

"But when he took it off, there was blood gushing everywhere and you could see the cut just above his heart."