Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) hydrographic specialists will conduct a search exercise on Lake Taupō next week to sharpen their skills.

The team will be working alongside the Police National Dive Squad to improve procedures for search operations in freshwater.

The work will start next Tuesday through to Saturday and involves using a zodiac boat and an autonomous underwater vehicle.

The equipment can electronically detect underwater objects and send sonar images back to a shore operator.

This Saturday, RNZN personnel will also take part in the Taupō District Council Keep New Zealand Beautiful Clean Up.

The beach clean-up will go from 8.30am to 10.30am near the Hole in One car park.