More than 100 people have taken their seats for Rotorua's meet the candidate and more are still trickling in.
Timekeepers are at the ready, a yellow card after two minutes and a red card when their two and a half minutes when the time is up.
Rotorua Chambers chief executive Bryce Heard will MC the evening.
Once all candidates have given their statements, a limited number of questions will be invited from the floor.
There will be a quick-fire question round limited to one minute per question and one minute per answer.
Questions can either be directed to one or several candidates, or yes and no questions to allow all candidates to answer.
There will then be a chance for one-on-one discussions and interactions with the public.
The event is being held at the Holiday Inn Rotorua from 5pm to 7pm.
Rotorua Lakes Council (councillors)
Peter Bentley
Liz Carrington (Community Health and Wellbeing)
Richard Collins (Think Positive for a positive future)
Kevin Coutts
Brendan Davis (Your voice on council)
Alan Deverson(Independent)
Dave Donaldson
Mark Gould (Independent)
Ryan Gray (Realising Our Potential)
Bill Hedges (Independent)
Trish Hosking (Independent)
Peter Jones (Independent)
Sandra Kai Fong
Rob Kent (Independent)
Julie Kerry (Independent - All the Way with JK)
Raj Kumar (Residents and Ratepayers)
Reynold Macpherson (Residents and Ratepayers)
Matthew (Matt) Martin (Independent)
Trevor Maxwell
Lachlan McKenzie (Residents & Ratepayers Vote for Change)
Lance Mutlow (Independent)
Oscar Nathan
Conan O'Brien (Residents and Ratepayers)
John Rakei-Clark (Independent Residential Initiative)
Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
Linda Rowbotham (Bringing Communities Together)
Harina Rinaha Rupapera (Conservation and Education)
Alan Tane Solomon (Making a Difference)
Kaya Sparke (Independent)
Tania Tapsell (Independent)
Shirley Trumper
Fisher Wang (Independent)
Bam Whare
Mercia Yates