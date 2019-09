The man who died in a crash on Dun Rd, near Kāingaroa Village, on Sunday has been named.

Police have said he was 56-year-old Ernest Darrel Lewis, also known as Darrel, from Rotorua.

The crash on Dun Rd was about 2km out of Kāingaroa Forest, towards State Highway 38.

Police were called at 9.25am and arrived just before 10am.

Lewis was the driver and the only person in the car.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash continue.