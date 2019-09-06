Beatrice Tui Louise Yates will forever be remembered as a woman who championed life's underdogs and for her "heart of gold".

Yesterday marked the first anniversary of the death of the much-loved Rotorua teacher, fundraiser, entertainer, author and family woman known to most as Aunty Bea.

The unveiling of her headstone will take place on her birthday at Puhirua Urupa, Awahou, in Rotorua from 10.30am on September 11.

Her husband Albert Yates said he visited the Puhirua Urupa yesterday with his children to clean up around Aunty Bea's and their son's grave and many tears were shed.

"It's been a tough year, the nights are the hardest," he said.

They had been married for 56 years, went to school together and the soul mates were inseparable.

"Aunty Bea was never at home. She was always out doing things in the community but she always came home to me and her family.''

''We all miss her so much, " he said.

Yates said Aunty Bea was "simply the best" wife, best friend, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a great friend to many to others.

"There is a lifetime of memories, some which were bad, some sad, but we shared so many good times together.''

Yates said he does not know how many people would attend the unveiling but there was an open invitation to whānau and friends to join with the family.

He said the gravestone, which will be unveiled on Wednesday, would be a tribute to Aunty Bea and her alter-ego Tina Tuna.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick, whose friendship with Yates spanned more than 40 years, remembered her with fondness.

"She was a real champion to the underdog and cared deeply about helping those who had no advocates and influenced positive changes in countless people's lives."

Chadwick admired Aunty Bea's charity work and her commitment to the Māori Wardens.

Aunty Bea Yates at the 2010 cancer Relay for Life event in Rotorua. Photo / File

Chadwick also loved Aunty Bea's alter ego Tina Tuna.

''Dressed in fish-net tights and a shiny tasselled dress, Aunty Bea would break into song and have us in stitches. She was a fantastic entertainer and we also loved her books."

Chadwick said her friend's death was and still is a huge loss for the Rotorua community.

"Aunty Bea will forever be in our hearts, " she said.

Stuart Edward, who worked alongside Aunty Bea on the Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust,

said: "She was an extraordinary woman whose contribution to the Rotorua community particularly to education, health, and entertainment was quite outstanding," he said.

Edward said Aunty Bea would also be remembered as the prime driver to get a dialysis unit for Rotorua Hospital.

"Aunty Bea was a tireless worker who championed some many causes and gave so much of herself, she really was one of our city's beloved outstanding individuals," he said.

In 1993 her massive community efforts were recognised with a Queen Service's Medal.

Entertainer Janey Pou, who is also a minister, would preside over the unveiling service and refreshments would follow at the Matariki Hall next to Novotel.

The after-function would include a performance by Pou and an "impromptu open-floor

sing-song", including some that Aunty Bea loved, he said.