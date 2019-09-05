Several people have been injured, two seriously, after a crash on State Highway 5 this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the two-car crash happened at the intersection of Harwoods Rd and State Highway 5 near Tapapa at 12.40pm.

A St John spokeswoman said two people were seriously injured, four moderately injured and one with minor injuries.

Scene of the crash. Photo / Thomas Falconer

She said one ambulance was on the scene, with two more on the way and a helicopter responding

There were no reports of road blockages, said the police spokeswoman.

A Rotorua man who witnessed the crash, said everyone seemed to be in a "bit of shock".

He said one car was turning into State Highway 28, while the other was travelling towards Rotorua on State Highway 5.

He said the cars had "crunched" bonnets and the damage made it look like a head-on crash.

Scene of the crash. Photo / Thomas Falconer

The crash is along the same stretch of road where five tourists were killed when the bus they were travelling in rolled yesterday.