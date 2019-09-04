Firearm collection events will make their way to Ōpōtiki this weekend, giving firearm owners an opportunity to hand in their prohibited firearms and parts for buyback.

The events will be held tomorrow and on Saturday at the Waiotahi Settlers Hall from 9am to 12pm.

Police encourage firearms holders in the Ōpōtiki area not to leave it to the last minute and to hand-in their prohibited items this weekend.

It's also a chance for anyone to hand in any firearm or part – no questions asked – under amnesty.

People heading to the event with their firearms or parts are asked to bring their online notification reference number. bank details, photo ID and their firearms license if applicable.



For more information on future collection events please go to the NZ Police website or call 0800 311 311.