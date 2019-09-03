Three months after a brazen ATM theft shook the Murupara community, a replacement machine has finally arrived in town.

Westpac NZ announced today that it had opened a new ATM in the town, replacing the machine which was stolen in June.

The new ATM is in the shopfront facade of the NZ Credit Union building and offers the same services as the previous machine.

Westpac NZ general manager of Consumer Banking and Wealth Simon Power said they were grateful for the patience from the community.

He said they knew how important it was for the small community to have cash services and they worked closely with them to ensure all voices were heard.

The new ATM had a range of features making it more robust against security threats.

The community had got right behind the back to work to make the community a safer place, he said.

The initial theft took place from the New Zealand Credit Union in the early hours of June 3, with the ATM later found abandoned and intact in the nearby Kaingaroa Forest.

A 27-year-old Kawerau man was arrested and charged.