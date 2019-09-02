One person is in a critical condition in Taupō Hospital after a crash involving a truck and a people-mover north of Taupō this afternoon but a rescue helicopter is on the way.

A St John media spokeswoman said the injured person was driven to Taupō Hospital by an ambulance and a helicopter was on the way to airlift the patient to another hospital.

The spokeswoman said it was likely the critically injured patient would be transferred to Waikato Hospital but that was yet to be confirmed.

There were no reports of anyone else involved in the crash needing hospital treatment.

Advertisement

St John were called to the crash on Poihipi Rd, Nukuhao at 3.33pm, and police were called about 10 minutes later.

A police spokeswoman said traffic was being diverted through Norman Smith St.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said there were no reports of anyone being trapped in the crash between a truck and a "people-mover".