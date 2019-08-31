Moving a playground from A to B sounds likes a simple task, but for members of the Fordlands Community Association it is more than that.

The group plans to relocate a playground to the playgroup at the community centre to help improve the area and encourage youth out of trouble.

Playgroup co-ordinator Ferne Nohotihi said the relocation would help provide resources for local children to learn and create instead of getting into crime and destructive behaviour.

It was originally meant to be moved this weekend but was more fixed to the ground than anticipated so the group will go back with the right tools in the next few weeks.

Nohotihi said getting a playground for the centre would fulfill one of the requirements of a Ministry of Education registration of having something to play on.

The playground being relocated. Photo / Supplied

But she said a repurposed playground was just the start of plans to get local youth involved.

"I'm trying to do more. A lot of people get into trouble around here and we're starting programmes for them."

Among the programmes was a carving and arts programme. Nohotihi hoped the attendees would be able to create art for the community through that.

"It's art the children will respect because they've made it themselves."

There were also after school programmes to help with homework and a weaving programme at the association.

Nohotihi said they were also planning to work with the council on plans to upgrade Huia Lyons Reserve across the road from the community centre.