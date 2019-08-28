Whether you drive to the other side of town to fill up or stay loyal to your tried and true local servo, everyone has an opinion when it comes to their favourite petrol station.

The people have spoken and today, The Hits Rotorua has announced the city's top five finalists in the Top Shop and Must-dos campaign for the petrol station category.

Listeners were asked to nominate their go-to place to fill the tank and this week, the votes were counted.

After a stiff competition, The Hits has announced Caltex Te Ngae, BP Lynmore, Challenge Malfroy Rd, Mobil Te Ngae and Mobil Clayton Rd as the final contenders for the prize.

The public is now asked to head to The Hits website voting booth to vote from the five finalists.

The winner will receive a plaque and the title of The Hit's Top Shops and Must-dos best petrol station.

How to Vote:

Go to The Hits website.

Locals will have two weeks to cast one vote per person per day.

