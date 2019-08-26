Four people are being treated for their injuries after two cars crashed in Mourea.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of State Highway 33 and Hamurana Rd where the two cars crashed at 9.05am.

A St John spokeswoman said three people were being treated for moderate injuries and one person was being treated for minor injuries.

Police said the east-bound lane was partially blocked and the west-bound lane was completely blocked.

A spokeswoman said the local traffic authority was on the way.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said two trucks were at the scene but no one was trapped and the crews were on scene assisting.