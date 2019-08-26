A section of the Ngā Tapuwae o Toi walkway will be closed to the public from 6am to 6pm tomorrow so police can carry out an operation with dogs.

Whakatāne District Council acting communications and engagement manager Alexandra Pickles said the Ngā Tapuwae o Toi walkway, on Kōhī Point Scenic Reserve, would be closed between Seaview Rd and West End Beach including the Kapu Te Rangi Pā, and Ōtarawairere Village entrances.

Warning signs will be posted at entrance points to the track, and these points will be staffed to ensure no one enters the track while the operation is underway.

"Whakatāne District Council apologises for any inconvenience caused by the track closure, and thanks the public and visitors for their co-operation while this important police operation is carried out," Pickles said.

Tina Zabern from the Whakatāne Police, said she could not comment in regard to whether the operation was in relation to missing 24-year-old Joseph Webb.

Webb was last seen walking around the Whakatane Coastline at Kōhī Point between 2pm and 3pm on July 23.

"We are getting ready for an operation and that's all I can say."