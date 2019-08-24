Police are noticing a rise in garden ornaments being stolen around Rotorua but they don't gnome who they belong to.

Now police are working to return the items to their rightful soil.

Area prevention manager Inspector Brendon Keenan told the Rotorua Daily Post he was seeing an increase in the theft of garden ornaments and such smaller items in Rotorua.

Inspector Brendon Keenan. Photo / File

"Rotorua police have recently recovered a hose, ornamental flowers and other various items and believe it is stolen property.

Advertisement

"We would like to return to the rightful owners so if it is yours or you know about this property please contact Rotorua police."

People can contact the local police station on 07 349 9400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.