Ben Harding was a hard worker and a God-fearing man who loved his wife and children with all his heart.

He also loved mountain biking but it was his passion for the outdoors and adventure that took his life on Saturday when he died while riding his bike.

Harding's body was found by a member of the public on Saturday morning on a grade four trail called Mini DH, near Nursery Rd, in the popular mountain biking park in the Whakarewarewa Forest.

His family were now trying to come to terms with the loss of a man who sadly died

