A Rotorua bar has banned gangs and warned there will be a zero-tolerance approach following a fight that left a man in a serious condition and another arrested.

A police spokesman said one person was arrested in relation to the assault, which happened at Ponsonby Rd Bar Lounge in Rotorua on Saturday at 2am.

A St John media spokeswoman confirmed a person was taken to Rotorua Hospital in a serious condition.

Ponsonby Rd Lounge Bar general manager Hapeta Manley said the bar was co-operating with police inquiries as well as making their own.

Manley said it appeared from his initial inquiries the incident was gang-related.

He said in the face of the altercation, staff contacted emergency services immediately to look after the security of the customers.

"Going forward, management wants to make it very clear, gangs are not welcome at Ponsonby Rd."

He said the bar would increase security "immediately" as a safety precaution and there would be a zero-tolerance policy for gangs and gang behaviour.

This was in line with the bar's zero-tolerance approach to bullying, harassment or violence of any kind, he said.

"Our commitment to maintaining a relaxing and welcoming atmosphere for locals and tourists alike will not be broken in the wake of Friday night's incident."

A police spokesman said the full circumstances of the assault were still being investigated and police could not give any further information at this stage.

The arrested man is in custody and will appear in the Rotorua District Court on Monday, police said.