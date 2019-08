A garage is on fire in Rotorua's Fordlands this morning.

A fire communications spokesperson told the Rotorua Daily Post a 3m by 6m garage was of fire and crews were working to extinguish it.

He said they were alerted at 10.58am.

He said a fire investigator had been called to the scene to establish the cause of the fire.

Advertisement

Two fire trucks from Rotorua were attending to the blaze.

More to come.