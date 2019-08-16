Nominations for local body elections have closed, but the finalised list of candidates won't be out until the end of the day.

According to the latest lists to 11.47am, ahead of the 12pm deadline, there were three candidates vying for Rotorua Lakes Council mayor.

Steve Chadwick (left) and Reynold Macpherson (right), Rotorua Lakes Council mayor candidates. Image / File

Mayoral candidate Rob Kent. Photo / File

Meanwhile, there are 33 candidates vying for the 10 councillor roles.

Just two candidates have their names in the ring to be Rotorua constituency Bay of Plenty regional councillors.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council candidate Lyall Thurston. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Regional Council candidate Kevin Winters. Photo / File

Another 13 are hoping to become one of seven Lakes District Health Board members.

In terms of the Rotorua Lakes Council's community boards, six candidates are listed for the four Lakes Community Board roles, and another five candidates for the Rural Community Board roles.

Key election dates. Image / File

Electoral officer Warwick Lampp told the Rotorua Daily Post this morning "It will take some time yet to verify everything".

"When the list is final, it will say so on our website... There is usually a last minute rush. It's super busy."

Voting forms will start to arrive from September 20 and early results will be known on October 12.