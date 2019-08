A logging truck has crashed into a bank and "lost its load" on State Highway 5 in Tumunui this morning.

A police spokeswoman said a logging truck had gone off the road between Tumunui Rd and Tamaki Tours, but there were no injuries or blockages at this stage.

She said officers got the call at 10.40am.

A witness to the crash said it happened 12km south of Waipa on State Highway 5.

Advertisement

He said a logging truck had crashed into a bank and "lost its load".