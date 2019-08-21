From drugs to assaults to continual disobedience, the number of kids being stood-down in Rotorua reached a 10-year high last year. While the number is rising, violence from one student to another is coming through as the most common reason for young people to be excluded. Information released by the Ministry of Education shows children between 10 and 14 years old are the most frequently being pulled up for this. While some are surprised, others are not. Cira Oliver asks how do we combat violence in schools?

Students assaulting students made up nearly 40 per cent of the total stand-downs

