People travelling out of Rotorua last night were in for a surprise after a tree fell, blocking a key state highway.

The crash happened about 9.15pm yesterday on State Highway 5, west of Rotorua.

A police spokesman confirmed officers responded to a vehicle collision on SH 5 in Ngatira, near Mamaku.

The spokesman said the car collided with a tree, which was reported to be on the road.

"No injuries were reported, but the tree was blocking the lane."

The tree was removed by Fire and Emergency New Zealand about 10.20pm.

A witness told the Rotorua Daily Post the tree had come down in the middle of the road, on the main straight, between Putaruru and the Mamaku ranges.

"The car was damaged by the tree also.

"Traffic had to be diverted around the damaged vehicle and tree, to avoid any further accidents, traffic was working well together."