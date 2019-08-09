Umbrellas were whipped out for a rainy start to the day this morning, and the weekend is not looking to be particularly dry either.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the weather station at the airport had recorded 9.8mm from midnight to about 2pm today.

Between 8am and 9am was when the heaviest rainfall was recorded, at 4.4mm. MetService defined heavy rainfall as 6mm in an hour, he said.

"It was quite a persistent band of rain you have been under today, It doesn't look like anything particularly heavy or out of the ordinary."

A Rotorua Lakes Council spokeswoman said there would be no closures of sports grounds at this stage. A notice would be put on the council's Facebook page if this changed.

Upcoming weather forecast

Tomorrow - A few showers, becoming more frequent from afternoon. Northwest developing, strengthening afternoon. High 14C, overnight 9C

Sunday - Few showers, more frequent and possibly heavy from afternoon. Northwesterlies, strengthening evening. High 14C, overnight 8C

Monday - A few showers with westerlies. High 13C, overnight 6C

-Source: MetService website