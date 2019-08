State Highway 2 through the Waimana Gorge is currently closed, and is likely to remain closed over the weekend as severe rain is predicted for the Bay of Plenty region.

The NZ Transport Agency said this could change depending on how the weather unfolded over the weekend.

The detour will be via Whakatāne, Ōhope and Wainui and will be clearly sign posted.

The NZ Transport Agency thanks road users for their understanding and patience.