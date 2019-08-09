The number of recipients of the Jobseeker Support benefits in the Bay of Plenty has increased by more than 1000 people since last year.

Ministry of Social Development data shows from 2019 second quarter, the number of recipients increased by 13.15 per cent, from 9559 to 10,816 since the second quarter of 2018.

Regionally, Northland had the highest percentage of people on Jobseeker benefits, with 8.7 per cent of the working-age population on the benefit.

But the Bay of Plenty followed with 6.4 per cent for jobseeker support.

The number of recipients slightly increased for those on the supported living

