The number of recipients slightly increased for those on the supported livingpayment by 0.59 per cent, from 5221 to 5252 and for the sole parent support by 4.51 per cent, from 4791 to 5007.
Overall, the number of people in the Bay of Plenty receiving main benefits increased by 7.14 per cent, from 19,948 to 21,372 for the same time period.
A ministry spokeswoman said quarterly spikes could be subject to seasonal variation which recurs every calendar year.
While year-on-year the number of beneficiaries has risen slightly – the latest benefit statistics show an estimate of 9.7 per cent of the working-age population were receiving a benefit at the end of June 2019, up from 9.4 per cent the same time last year.
This is a 0.3 per cent change, which the ministry spokeswoman said could be partly attributed to population growth in the region.
Mike Bryant, the ministry's regional commissioner in the Bay of Plenty, said labour market conditions were an important contributor to easing people's ability to find and stay in work.
"Long-term trends show that the labour market is generally strong in terms of the employment rate, and the growth has been concentrated in higher-skilled occupations, which may not always be relevant for many of our client groups.
"Our observations are the local labour market in Bay of Plenty remains robust and reasonably buoyant."