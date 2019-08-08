A pedestrian who was critically injured after being hit by a car near Atiamuri on Wednesday night is now stable.

A Waikato DHB spokeswoman confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post that the injured person was stable in a ward at Waikato Hospital.

Police said they were called to the scene on Poutakataka Rd near Lake Ohakuri between Atiamuri and Rotorua at 6pm on Wednesday.

St John Ambulance said a helicopter was dispatched and a patient was transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

Advertisement

The area was a remote rural district.